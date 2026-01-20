CM eyes Rs 2-lakh crore investments at Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will huddle with global investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting which begins at Davos in Switzerland on Tuesday. This year, the Telangana government has set a target to sign investment proposals worth Rs 2 lakh crore with the multinational companies during the four-day global conclave.

Soon after offering prayers at the sacred abode of tribal warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma in Medaram and inaugurating the famous Maha Jatara (grand festival) on Monday morning, the Chief Minister returned to Hyderabad and left for Davos with the official delegation.

Official sources said that Revanth Reddy will hold extensive meetings with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of global companies, investors, and representatives from various sectors. At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, the CM will hold separate meetings with the heads of leading companies such as Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L'Oréal, Novartis, Tata Group, DP World, Infosys, and Cisco. The Chief Minister will also participate in roundtable meetings with international representatives.

During the deliberations, the Chief Minister will focus more on inviting new investors as well as the expansion of the already established industries. He will tap global investments in IT, AI, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors. The Chief Minister already instructed officials to showcase Telangana Rising 2047 Vision document and the state's investment potential in various sectors at the global conclave.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan, Sanjay Kumar and CM’s Special Secretary Ajit Reddy are part of the CM's official delegation.

Sources said that the Telangana government was expecting the MoUs for huge investments with the global companies of renewable energy as the state government had already unveiled a new Energy policy. The prospects of the investment returns would be briefed to every investor during the meeting.