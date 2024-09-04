Live
CM felicitates cops for rescuing people from floodwaters
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitated Seerole SI Ch Nagesh of Mahabubabad district with a shawl for playing a key role in relocating 40 families trapped due to floods in Seetharam Thanda of Gudur mandal, Mahabubabad district, to safer places, thereby ensuring their safety.
Following this, Revanth Reddy honoured the CIs who provided food, water bottles, and biscuit packets to passengers stranded due to the railway track being washed away by floodwaters near the Kesamudram and Intikanne. The Chief Minister also felicitated Rural CI Sarvayya and Town CI Devender, who coordinated the transfer of 5,300 passengers from the railway stations at Kesamudram to Kazipet.
Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, and Additional DGP (Law & Order), Mahesh M Bhagwat commended SP Mahabubabad Sudhir Ramanath Kekan for his supervision over rescue and relief operations in Mahabubabad district during heavy rains. They also appreciated SI Nagesh and CIs Sarvayya and Devender, who were felicitated by the Chief Minister, for rescuing victims affected by heavy rains. They praised them for setting an example in the line of duty.
Additionally, for rescuing a person from floodwaters in Gunduvagu stream in Medak district, Dr Jitender and Mahesh Bhagwat also commended the district SP Sri Uday Kumar Reddy and Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel Bandi Srinivas (Head Constable), Police Constables Suresh Nayak, Krishna, Ramesh and Mahesh Home Guard.
The Medak district QRT, along with youth, risked their lives to rescue a person swept away by floodwaters in Gunduvagu stream. Working as a team, they successfully rescued the man from the floodwaters using the rope. They carefully pulled him out of the water and brought him to safety.
The DGP Dr Jitender also appreciated Nalgonda SP Sharat Chandra Pawar, and Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad, for their leadership in the operation. DGP has also commended DSsP of Devarakonda and Achampet, CIs of Dindi and Achampet for their fearless efforts in rescuing 10 Chenchu Tribe Members from Dindi River Waters.