CM flags concern over students getting flunked in Inter exams

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over increasing gap between Class 10th and Intermediate pass percentage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to take steps that every Class 10th student who joins intermediate must be passed.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the students in 10th standard are passing in large numbers. However, the same number of students could not pass out in Intermediate. He ordered the officials to identify the challenges to achieve a good pass percentage of inter students and resolve them through initiatives.

At a review of the Education department here on Wednesday, the CM said that since the intermediate stage is crucial for the students to make their career, proper guidance should be given to the students during the period. Officials briefed the CM that dropouts are less in some states where 9th to 12th standard education system is implemented. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a study and submit a comprehensive report on running the schools up to 12th standard and separate intermediate.

Revanth Reddy suggested to the officials to seek the advice of the Education Commission, NGOs working in the education sector, and civil society. “We will discuss the improvement of intermediate education at all stages in the Legislative Assembly”, the Chief Minister said, adding that more attention should be paid to the enrolment of students in intermediate as well as their attendance.

Reviewing the designs and models of the Young India Residential School buildings, the CM suggested that a huge national flag be installed in the premises of every school and also instructed the officials to submit a weekly report to him on the progress of the construction of the schools. The Young India Residential Schools will be constructed exclusively for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency. Since the land acquisition for each school has already been completed, the CM directed that the focus should be on the identification and acquisition process for the second school. Revanth Reddy also reviewed the construction model of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) and suggested several changes. The CM ordered that the tender process be completed at the earliest.