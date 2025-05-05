CM focussing on tapping tourism economy: Seethakka

Mulugu: Mulugu remained undeveloped even after it was made a district in 2019, splitting JayashankerBhupalpally district. Being a pivotal point for the tourists and devotees, the town dearly wanted a model bus station over the years. The existing bus station, built in 1989, is in a state of dilapidated condition. Against this backdrop, the dream is to realise in about six months, if one goes by the Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka, who, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, laid the foundation stone for its construction with an outlay of Rs 4.80 crore.

Mulugu is a crucial junction for the people who head to UNESCO’s World Heritage Site, Ramappa Temple, ecstatic locations like Laknavaram, Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary and Bogatha waterfalls and Asia’s largest tribal fair – Sammakka-Saralamma biennial Jatara that draws nearly one crore devotees. The evolution of Mulugu, a small town on the NH-163, is strange. It was a gram panchayat when it became a district headquarters in 2019.

Later, it was made a municipality in 2022.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that a bus station is already under construction at Mangapet. “A bus depot would be established in Eturnagaram with an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore to improve the transportation facilities in tribal areas,” he added.

Referring to the visit of Miss World contestants to Ramappa Temple, the Mulugu district has become a centre of attraction, Seethakka said. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is keen to develop Mulugu to tap the tourism economy to increase the income sources of tribal communities,” Seethakka said.