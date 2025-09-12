CM for high-speed rail projects between TG, AP, KA and TN

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has put a bunch of proposals before the Railways to develop a high speed railway network with neighbouring AP and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The CM assured the railways of all support to complete the railway projects in a time-bound manner.

At a high-level meeting on pending railway projects with South Central Railways authorities on Thursday, the Chief Minister brought to the attention of the railway authorities that the Telangana state was assured of the rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati under the AP Reorganization Act.

The CM briefed the officials that the government has already requested the Centre for a 12-lane Greenfield highway from Bharat Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati. The state government has already prepared 300-km alignment proposals in this regard, the CM said and that apart from the Greenfield road project, rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati should also be developed.

Stressing the need to develop a railway network between the metro cities, Revanth Reddy suggested to the Railway officials to examine the survey and alignment proposals of the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail projects in accordance with the newly developed greenfield highway proposals.

The CM briefed the officials about the importance of the development of Regional Ring Rail around Hyderabad. Since the establishment of regional ring rail and regional ring road on a stretch of 362 km will transform Hyderabad as the most happening city in the country, the Chief Minister requested the railway officials to take necessary steps for the specific project.