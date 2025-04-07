CM has lunch with rice scheme beneficiary at Sarapaka

Kothagudem: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the district to take part in Sri Rama Navami celebrations, also took the opportunity to inspect the quality of fine rice being distributed under the Public Distribution System (PDS). After attending the Ram Navami pooja, the Chief Minister visited the home of Booram Srinivas, a PDS beneficiary in Sarapaka village. Reddy, along with his Cabinet colleagues, had lunch at the family's residence.

During the visit, he interacted with the household members, inquiring about their living conditions and the quality of rice being supplied.

Thulasamma, the lady of the house, expressed her satisfaction with the improved quality of rice, noting that they were now receiving fine rice instead of the coarse variety previously provided. She thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring better provisions for economically disadvantaged families.

Reddy also sought feedback on other government welfare schemes, including the provision of 200 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at ₹500, and free bus travel for women in state-run buses. Thulasamma shared her appreciation, especially for the free bus travel initiative. It is worth noting that the Chief Minister had formally launched the free fine rice scheme under the PDS on March 30 in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district.