CM inaugurates Datta Mandapam

Hyderabad: Participating in the inauguration of Datta Mandapam at Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji’s Ashram, Avadoota Datta Peetham, Dundigal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that development takes place where traditions are passed to future generations.

He extended gratitude to Satchidananda Swamiji for blessing the State to prosper and fly high. “It’s a happy moment that Swamiji blessed people to be happy and grow with abundant crop yield and a big wealth of cattle. Development takes place where traditions are passed onto future generations. Strong belief is that the mandapam will give peace to people who have come with difficulties in their lives. It is a delightful moment that Swamiji is celebrating Dasara festivities in the mandapam instead of Mysore,” the CM said.

He further said that it was a good omen for Telangana. “Hearty greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of Dasara Navaratri celebrations,” he added.