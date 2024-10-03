Live
- Service of contract workers of RINL to be resumed
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
Just In
CM inaugurates Datta Mandapam
Participating in the inauguration of Datta Mandapam at Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji’s Ashram, Avadoota Datta Peetham, Dundigal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said
Hyderabad: Participating in the inauguration of Datta Mandapam at Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji’s Ashram, Avadoota Datta Peetham, Dundigal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that development takes place where traditions are passed to future generations.
He extended gratitude to Satchidananda Swamiji for blessing the State to prosper and fly high. “It’s a happy moment that Swamiji blessed people to be happy and grow with abundant crop yield and a big wealth of cattle. Development takes place where traditions are passed onto future generations. Strong belief is that the mandapam will give peace to people who have come with difficulties in their lives. It is a delightful moment that Swamiji is celebrating Dasara festivities in the mandapam instead of Mysore,” the CM said.
He further said that it was a good omen for Telangana. “Hearty greetings to people of Telangana on the occasion of Dasara Navaratri celebrations,” he added.