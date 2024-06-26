CM indulging in Goebbels propaganda: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against NEET instead of indulging in politics with Goebbels campaign. Vinod Kumar referred to the comments of the Chief Minister that former chief minister K Chandrashekar did not raise the issue of Sainik Schools and Defence lands with the Centre. Vinod Kumar said that Revanth Reddy is like Goebbels, who is making people believe his lies as truth. “When a lie is told hundreds of times, people will believe it as truth,” said Vinod Kumar, asking Revanth Reddy to check the letters of KCR with the CMO on Sainik Schools and Defence Lands.

The Sainik Schools in the state were established in Golkonda, Pulivendula when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the CM and again in the then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy’s constituency. BRS leaders in the past Kadiyam Srihari and Jitender Reddy have roamed and got them sanctioned for Warangal. Later, the Centre took a policy decision that only one school per State and this Sainik School will not be run by the Defence wing. The states which want these schools should take the responsibility of recurring expenditure besides providing school building and other infrastructure.