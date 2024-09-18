CM insulted Telangana people, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy installed Rajiv Gandhi’s statue to appease the Congress leadership while ignoring Telangana’s sentiments.

“The Chief Minister had insulted the people of Telangana by unveiling Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in the place specifically earmarked for Telangana Talli’s statue,” the BRS leader said while participating in the national integration day celebrations at the party office on Tuesday.

Reiterating that once BRS returned to power, the statue would be removed and sent to Gandhi Bhavan with full honours, he said it would be replaced with the statue of Telangana Talli. Rama Rao also ridiculed Revanth Reddy’s comments on Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to India’s technological advancements. “The Chief Minister lacked basic knowledge,” he said, “it was not Rajiv Gandhi, but Charles Babbage who invented the computer.”

“Similarly, it wasn’t Rajiv Gandhi who introduced computers to India. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Automatic Calculator (TIFRAC) started computer services in 1956 when Rajiv was just 12 years old,” he said, dismissing Revanth’s remarks as uninformed rhetoric.

The BRS working president also demanded the immediate release of BRS student leaders who were arrested during protests against the installation of the Rajiv Gandhi statue.

“These students protested peacefully against the disrespect shown to Telangana’s heritage. They must be released immediately,” he said.