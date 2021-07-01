CM KCR a cheater, charges Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Former Minister Eatala Rajender described Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a cheater and says he has no love for Dalits.

Speaking at a press conference at the newly set up BJP office in Jammikunta in the district on Wednesday Eatala said the Chief Minister has no credibility among suppressed communities in the State.

If there was love for Dalits then ministerial posts should be given to them according to their population. The sudden love which the Chief Minister was showing for certain sections that were forgotten for the past seven years was because of the Huzurabad bye-election, he said. The Huzurabad bye-election has driven the CM out of the farmhouse because he feared that there would be no future for the TRS if the well-being of the people was not taken care of. He added that 85 per cent of the people in the State belong to the weaker sections.

Chandrashekhar Rao who failed to deliver the promise of a Dalit CM had removed the Deputy Chief Minister given to a Dalit in an insulting manner. Majority of ministerial posts were given to MLAs from upper castes, Rajener noted.

The Chief Minister insulted officials from suppressed classes and their employees' unions. A senior IAS officer Akunuri Murali, who had done a great job as Bhupalapalli Collector was removed from his post without a reason the same was the case with another officer Pradeep Chandra.

By setting up idols on Tank Bund and spending money on irrigation projects would not help Dalit empowerment. The government failed to spend just Rs 1000 crore rupees for the Dalits during these seven years, he said

By means of Dharani, Chandrashekhar Rao had handed over the lands cultivated by Dalits for many years to the aristocratic sections. The lives of the poor could not be improved with the three-acre land scheme. Rajender noted that when he was a Minister in the State Cabinet, he asked the CM to increase the budget for the health sector. But the government was doing so now after he quit the Cabinet because the CM does not want the credit to go to others.

The Ministers who came to Huzurabad promising that they would give buildings and funds to the locals should answer why they could not do so in the whole State. What happened to the assurances given in Nagarjuna Sagar bye-election?

Rajender accused the State Intelligence chief T Prabhakara Rao of working for the ruling party as a TRS activist, though he was drawing salary from public money. If the ruling party fails to stop misuse of power, the people would give a fitting reply, he warned.