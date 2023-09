CM KCR appoints SC, ST panel chief, members

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday appointed new chairman and members for the Telangana State SC, ST Commission. He appointed Bakki Venkataiah (SC Mala, Medak) as the chairman.

The CM appointed KusramNiladevi (ST Gond, Adilabad), Rambabu Naik (ST Lambada, Devarakonda), Konkati Lakshminarayana (SC Madiga, Karimnagar), Zilla Shankar (SC Madiga, Nalgonda district), Renikunta Praveen (SC Madiga, Adilabad) as members. As per the decision of the CM, the government will soon issue orders.