CM KCR asks officials to develop Siddipet as tourism destination

Siddipet: Steps are being taken to develop Siddipet district as a new tourism destination, including Mallannasagar reservoir, which is being built with 50 tmcft capacity, as eco-tourism centre. The steps include giving a facelift to five reservoirs being constructed at a fast pace to attract visitors.

These steps were announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a recent visit to Gajwel. He had suggested to the Tourism department officials to develop the district as a tourist destination. The forest department officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shoba, are to visit the district in the first week of this month. Some officials have already gone around a few Forest department spots to decide on the location of the proposed tourism centres. They are also expected to visit Anantagiri in Vikarabad district to make an assessment of the trees there.

According to the Irrigation department officials, there are over 50 minor water sources. If the Mallannasagar reservoir gets water these water bodies would become more thriving, the officials hope. They say that if all the proposed tourism project works are completed, they would attract a good number of visitors.

The officials say that the Ranganayakasagar reservoir, close to Siddipet district centre, being built with the capacity of three tmcft is almost complete. Plans are being prepared on how to make the Ranganayakasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs hot spots for visitors, both local and those from Hyderabad city. Already the Anatagiri and Gouravelli reservoirs are being beautified, with the objective of making them tourist spots. A major part of this work has been completed.