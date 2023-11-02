CM KCR calls people to think and vote in elections

Nirmal: Telangana Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday addressed the public meeting in Nirmal. Speaking on the occasion, he said Elections will be held in the State for the third time.

He added that after 75 years of independent India, the development of public ownership has not reached the level it should have. They are going ahead of us in any country.

He urged the people to think of the words what he says and discuss it in the villages.

He said that votes will be cast on November 30th and counted on December 3 and someone wins.

He said that a vote is like diamond to people and whom they vote makes the difference.

He called for a discussion in the public on which government will benefit and which party will win

“Don't forget the party that did good in the past when the election comes. You will benefit if the party that fulfills the aspirations of the people wins. BRS was born for the people of Telangana. To protect their rights. BRS is the guardian of Telangana. We won Telangana by putting our head in the mouth of death”, he said.

He questioned that if Telangana is not a State then would Nirmal be a district. The BRS chief said that the person who brought the district to Nirmal was Indrakiran Reddy. Indrakiran Reddy is the person who said that Adilabad should be divided into four districts. They are Mancherial, Nirmal, Asifabad and Adilabad.

CM KCR said four medical colleges have been set up in four districts. Indrakiran Reddy's birth place is Nirmal so there is love

If you look at the assembly, you will know that Indrakiran Reddy has won with the assembly.

He recalled that there was no curfew in BRS Govt. and there is no religious strife.

He condemned thar such BRS government leaders are being attacked with swords. Creating a vicious culture.

KCR said Dalit community is oppressed. Discrimination of untouchability. The condition of Dalits would not have been like this if their welfare had been given from Congress.

He said that the BRS party is the one who gave birth to the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Our mission is to uplift the Dalit community, he said.

He mentioned that the BRS gave Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima along with giving Podu Pattas to tribals.

He also said that the electricity has been done well. We have built 15 sub stations in Nirmal constituency. 24 hours quality power supply. We thought that agriculture should be stabilized. No one did dharna for Rythu Bandhu. We canceled the water supply. Water is free, electricity is free. The government is buying the harvested crop, he added.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he is wasting people's tax and saying that he is giving Rythu Bandhu.”

“PCC President Revanth Reddy said that electricity is being given as waste for 24 hours. He says 3 hours is enough.”

He said that Lambada Rights Struggle Samiti used to be called Mawanate Mavraj. Thandas were made into Gram Panchayats. We have given 4 lakh acres of land. We are also providing three phase electricity.

KCR warned that if Congress wins by mistake, they don't like Rythu Bandhu. Congress does not want to give electricity for 24 hours.

He said that development will move forward only if BRS wins. “I came to Nirmal, Muthol, Adilabad during the Telangana movement. I said that day that Telangana will be perfect if there is God's grace. We are taking everyone with us regardless of caste and religion. You should see a smile on everyone's face. Providing education to Muslims in residential schools. As long as KCR is alive there will be law and order. We will give a lift to Nirmal constituency after the election. We have increased the pension so that the responsibility of supporting the dependents rests with the society and the government. I request you to discuss the said words here and stand on the side of truth and stand on the side of justice. Jai Telangana. Vote for the car, he called.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy, MP Damodar Rao. MLC Dande Vithal Khanapur candidate Bukya Johnson Naik, Bodh candidate Anil Jadhav, former MP Venugopalachari and others participated.

