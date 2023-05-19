  • Menu
CM KCR condoles death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA’s Mother

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s mother passed away in the early hours of Friday following old age related issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has on Friday condoled the death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s mother Padmamma (92).

In a statement issued, he expressed his deepest condolences to the MLA’s family members.

It is reported that Padamma was suffering from an old age health problems. She breathed her last in the early hours of Friday at her native village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.



