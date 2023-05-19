CM KCR condoles death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA’s Mother

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has on Friday condoled the death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s mother Padmamma (92).



In a statement issued, he expressed his deepest condolences to the MLA’s family members.

It is reported that Padamma was suffering from an old age health problems. She breathed her last in the early hours of Friday at her native village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

ఇబ్రహీంపట్నం ఎమ్మెల్యే శ్రీ మంచిరెడ్డి కిషన్ రెడ్డి మాతృమూర్తి శ్రీమతి పద్మమ్మ (92) మరణం పట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు.



వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు సీఎం తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు.






