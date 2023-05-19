Live
- The First Look Poster Of Junior NTR And Koratala Siva’s Untitled Will Be Unveiled At This Time
- Ayushmann’s Father Pandit P Khurana Passed Away Today Morning
- Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Shines In Sophie Couture’s Silver Gown On The Red Carpet
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visits R5 Zone villages, inspects house sites
- ZapCom Group to set up Center of Excellence in Hyderabad
- KTR: Aerospace and Defense, thrust sector in Telangana
- Lockheed Martin planning next supply chain meet in Hyderabad: KTR
- Hyderabad: SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 on May 21
- Hyderabad: Activists urge government to restore GO 111
- Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update; New features, availability and about iOS 17
CM KCR condoles death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA’s Mother
Highlights
Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s mother passed away in the early hours of Friday following old age related issues
Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has on Friday condoled the death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s mother Padmamma (92).
In a statement issued, he expressed his deepest condolences to the MLA’s family members.
It is reported that Padamma was suffering from an old age health problems. She breathed her last in the early hours of Friday at her native village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS