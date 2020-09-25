CM KCR condoles untimely demise of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the untimely demise of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM said that SP Balasubrahmanyam's death is a great loss to the music world and has left a void that can never be filled. He reminded that SPB has won the hearts of fans all over the country through thousands of his melodious songs. "SP Balasubrahmanyam had worked as a singer, actor and music director," the Chief Minister said. He further said it was unfortunate that the doctor's efforts to save his life have failed.

సినీ గాయకుడు శ్రీ ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం మరణం పట్ల సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఎన్నో సుమధుర గేయాలు ఆలపించిన శ్రీ బాలు భారతీయ ప్రజలందరికీ అభిమాన గాయకులు అయ్యారని అన్నారు. ఆయన ప్రాణాలు కాపాడడానికి డాక్టర్లు చేసిన కృషి విఫలం కావడం దురదృష్టకరమన్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 25, 2020







SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at MGM hospital in Chennai with multiple health issues. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus in August. The singer is survived by his wife Savitri Subrahmanyam, children—SP Charan and Pallavi.