CM KCR delights at Chandrayaan-3 success

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed delight over the successful safe landing of Lander Module of third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon today.

KCR said that India emerged as the first country in the world to successfully place a lander module on the South Pole of the Moon. India scripted a new chapter in the field of global space exploration and created a new history. This is the occasion every Indian should be proud of, the CM said.

On this jubilant occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization,(ISRO) Scientists, Staff, and everyone involved in the success of the space experiment.

The CM said it is a big celebration day day for all Indians as the long cherished dream is fulfilled today.The CM said the success of Chandrayaan 3 will provide a great impetus in the space research and further experiments which are to be undertaken by ISRO.

He wished that the ISRO will continue its success stories by carrying the same spirit in the field of space research and scale new heights by enhancing India's reputation worldwide.