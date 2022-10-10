CM KCR expresses grief over demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was 82.

Chandrashekar Rao recalled that Mulayam Singh Yadav joined politics drawing inspiration from popular socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and freedom fighter Raj Narayan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the largest State in the country, for three terms, besides working as Union Minister, he said, adding that all through his life, he had strived for the welfare and development of weaker sections.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family.

In a tweet, IT Minister KT Rama Rao too expressed his condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family.

"This is truly the end of an era in Indian politics," he added.