CM KCR extends Raksha Bandhan greetings

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to all people on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan (Rakhi Pournami) which symbolises a strong bond of love between brothers and sisters. “Rakhi festival signifies the importance of family bonds, blood relations and the essence of human relations”, the CM said.

Rakhi festival stood as a platform for the tenets of Indian culture and philosophy of life, the CM said that Raksha Bandhan is considered as a special culture of a protective bond.