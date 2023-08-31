Live
- Massive fire engulfs property worth 2 crores in Srisailam
- Agri sector should flourish as industry: Singireddy
- Rave party stirs up Hyderabad again, two held
- Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan celebrations held grandly at Raj Bhavan
- Nalgonda: Race hots up for Congress tickets
- Development possible with only BRS: Srinivas Goud
- Gutha calls for unity in BRS for victory
- Rs 10 cr released for BT roads in Sathupalli: Sandra Venkata Veeraiah
- Hyderabad: Ward offices launched to improve citizen services
- Khammam: 2BHK works to be over by Sept 15
Just In
CM KCR extends Raksha Bandhan greetings
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to all people on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan (Rakhi Pournami) which symbolises a strong bond of love between brothers and sisters.
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to all people on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan (Rakhi Pournami) which symbolises a strong bond of love between brothers and sisters. “Rakhi festival signifies the importance of family bonds, blood relations and the essence of human relations”, the CM said.
Rakhi festival stood as a platform for the tenets of Indian culture and philosophy of life, the CM said that Raksha Bandhan is considered as a special culture of a protective bond.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS