CM KCR extends Ramzan greetings

Hyderabad: As the holy Ramzan month commences on Friday after Crescent Moon is sighted, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the Muslim community across the State and the country.

The CM said the auspicious month of Ramzan inculcates discipline, charitable thinking and inspires towards an ideal life. He said that in the holy month, inculcates discipline through the reading of Quran, prayers, fasting, charity programmes like Zakat and Fitra, and spirituality.

"The recitation of Quran wvvill help to understand the ultimate meaning of life". KCR wished that the holy month would bring light in the lives of people and that all would prosper with happiness.