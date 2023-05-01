CM KCR extends the deadline for the regularisation of notary lands by one month

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that the State Government will regularize the house sites, owned by the poorer sections, as per the rules and provide them legal rights to construct houses in the Municipalities which come in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.



CM KCR announced the deadline for regularization of the notary lands, as per the GO ( Government Order) 58 and 59, is extended by one more month.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to utilise the opportunity given by the state government. People are requested to meet their MLAs in their respective Assembly Constituencies and discuss notary, house sites regularization etc issues with them. He said that the government will compile all the problems and solve them. People will be given land pattas with legal rights. He said that the government’s main objective is to address the poor housing issues in one go. A special drive will be organized for this.

The CM said that notary problems regarding the agricultural lands will also be resolved. A Collectors' conference will be held soon on this particular issue.

The MLAs of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad met the Chief Minister at Dr BR Ambedkar's Telangana State Secretariat and pleaded with him to address the issue of house sites for the poor on Monday.

Considering their request, the CM responded positively to address the problems related to the notary, GO 58 and 59. CM KCR took a decision to extend the deadline by another month. The CM requested all the poor to utilise this opportunity.

Minister Ch Mallareddy; MLCs Subhash Reddy, Naveen Kumar, BRS MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Jajula Surender, Atram Sakku met the Chief Minister. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Principal Secretary to Government Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM Narsing Rao, Secretary to CM Smita Sabharwal, Naveen Mittal, Priyanka Varghese and others are present.