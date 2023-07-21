CM KCR favours medical college in every district

Hyderabad: With the aim of making Medical and Education accessible to the remote areas of the State, the State government has decided to set up a Medical College in every district. The Chief Minister felt that if the district hospitals are to be strengthened and better corporate level medical care is to be provided to all the people, it will be possible only by expanding the Medical Education and decided to set up a medical college in every district.

There were only five government medical colleges in the united AP state. The medical colleges in the united state were affiliated to the NTR Health University. After the formation of the state in 2014, Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University was established in the name of Prajakavi Kaloji at Warangal and all the Medical Colleges of the State were affiliated to Kaloji University. Since 2016 Kaloji University functioning in full scale and taking admissions into Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Lab Technician UG, PG courses as well as allied health sciences courses are being conducted by the university.

Realizing the great need for medical professionals to provide better healthcare, the Chief Minister has taken a decision to increase the seats significantly by setting up new colleges. At the time of formation of the state, there were 2950 MBBS seats in five government colleges and 15 private colleges.

After formation of Telangana State, the government established 21 new government colleges in nine years. Similarly, 13 new private colleges have been established in the state. Now the present available seats has gone up to 3690 in government medical colleges, 4525 in private colleges totaling 8215 MBBS, 2832 PG and 138 super specialty seats are available in government and private colleges in the State. With the establishment of new colleges, 5265 MBBS seats, 1649 seats in PG and 59 seats in super specialty have increased. The government has sanctioned eight more government colleges this year in Mulugu, Narsampet, Yadadri, Maheswaram, Medak, Quthbullapur, Gadwal and Narayanapet. All 8 medical colleges will start taking admissions in the next year. It is no exaggeration that all this shows the sincerity of the government towards public health.

Construction of super specialty hospitals is being done by strengthening existing hospitals to provide better medical services to people in the state. In the same way, the government is providing better treatment to the patients by purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment, especially in heart and other kind of surgeries, Govt. is also established cancer treatment centre and dialysis centers along with T diagnostic centers, operation theatres, ICU, palliative care, critical care units. With the increase in medical technology in hospitals, the government has laid special emphasis on the use of modern medical machines as well as supporting the doctors. Anesthesia Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Cardiac and Cardiovascular Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Optometry, Respiratory Therapy Technology, Neuroscience Technology, Critical Care Technology, Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Technology, Radiology and Imaging Technology, Audiology and Speech Therapy, Medical Records Last year, the government allowed 12 supplementary medical and health courses including science.

The university has added admissions to 780 seats in 11 courses. The government also raised nursing colleges instead of depending on other states for nursing services. Nursing colleges in the state have now reached to 100. Besides, the university is taking admissions for 1100 seats in 23 physiotherapy colleges and 735 seats in 20 lab technician colleges. It can be said that the foresight of the government that such degree courses will combine education with employment and develop ancillary medical services is commendable. The state government is gaining recognition across the country by promoting medical education and expanding medical services.