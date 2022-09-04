CM KCR fine-tunes strategy with CPM leaders

Hyderabad: Ahead of intensified by poll campaign in Munugodu Assembly Constituency, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with State CPM leaders and discussed to fine tune the strategy and to counter BJP and Congress to win the by elections.

CPM Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy and party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu met KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. They discussed the two opposition parties' strengths and weakness in the by poll-bound Munugodu constituency.

The CPM leaders expressed their readiness to take up a joint by poll campaign along with TRS in the Assembly segment. They informed KCR that the Left parties' influence in many mandals in the bypoll-bound Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, the TRS chief called upon democratic and secular forces to thwart unitedly the attempts being made by evil forces to create religious hatred as there is no space for it in the Telangana State. He invited intellectuals and thinkers to join them in the fight against the division of people in the name of religion for selfish politics.

KCR warned that some divisive forces conspired to create disturbance in the name of religion for selfish politics in the peaceful Telangana State. He thanked CPM for coming forward in response to his call to unite the democratic supporters, intellectuals and political leaders representing the civil society to prevent the conspiracies of divisive forces.