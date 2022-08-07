CM KCR gifts Aasara pension for people above 57 years

Hyderabad: It is Independence Day gift to the poor in the Telangana State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced extending the Aasara pension to another 10 lakh more members who are 57 years old. The CM also announced launching new pension scheme for Dialysis patients and the release of 75 prisoners on August 15 on the eve of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Independent India.

Addressing the press at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday, he said that currently, the number of Aasara pensioners in the State were 36 lakh. About 10 lakh new identified pensioners will get the get benefit from this month . With this, the total number of pensioners will be 46 lakh. New cards with bar codes will be given to all pensioners. The Ministers and MLAs have been asked to take steps to extend the pension benefit to the new persons in their respective assembly segments.

New pension scheme for Dialysis patients under which each beneficiary will get Rs 2,016 per month was also being introduced , he said and added the police officials have been asked to identify prisoners above 75 years for the release on the Independent Day.

The Chief Minister said that the government already decided to introduce " Netannaku Bhima" scheme to extend Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to the weavers' community soon.