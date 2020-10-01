CM KCR, governor Tamilisai extend wishes to president Kovind on his birthday

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the President Ramnath Kovind on his 75th birthday. The CM in a message on Thursday said, "I pray to God to bless the president with good health and long life in the service of the nation."

CM Sri KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Hon'ble President of India Sri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on behalf of the Government and people of Telangana. CM said, "I pray to God to bless Sri Ram Nath Kovind Ji with good health and long life in the service of the Nation."@rashtrapatibhvn — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 1, 2020







Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also wished the president on his birthday. Governor wished the country could be developed further under his guidance.





గౌరవనీయులు భారత రాష్ట్రపతి శ్రీ రామ్ నాద్ కోవింద్ గారికి హార్థిక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు.

మీరు సంపూర్ణ ఆయురారోగ్యాల తో భారత దేశ సేవలో కొనసాగాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.

మీ మార్గ నిర్దేశం లో భారత దేశం మరింత అభివృద్ది చెందాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Happy birthday Honble president of India. pic.twitter.com/kz3NI1OMiN — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) October 1, 2020



Ramnath Kovind assumed charge as the President of India on July 25, 2017 as 14th president. He served as Bihar governor from 2015-2017. From 1994 to 2006, Kovind served as the member of parliament. Before entering politics, he served as a lawyer in Supreme Court for 16 years.