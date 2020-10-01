CM KCR, governor Tamilisai extend wishes to president Kovind on his birthday
Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the President Ramnath Kovind on his 75th birthday.
Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the President Ramnath Kovind on his 75th birthday. The CM in a message on Thursday said, "I pray to God to bless the president with good health and long life in the service of the nation."
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also wished the president on his birthday. Governor wished the country could be developed further under his guidance.
Ramnath Kovind assumed charge as the President of India on July 25, 2017 as 14th president. He served as Bihar governor from 2015-2017. From 1994 to 2006, Kovind served as the member of parliament. Before entering politics, he served as a lawyer in Supreme Court for 16 years.
