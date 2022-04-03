CM KCR, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan invited for celestial wedding

Khammam: The Lord Rama temple priests along with Executive Officer B Sivaji invited Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to attend the main event of celestial wedding programme of Lord Rama his consort Seetha on April 10. The EO and the priest met the CM KCR and handed over Rajapatram (invitation) at Pragathi Bhavan

Similarly, the priest and EO Sivaji met the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and invited her for the Coronation programme which would be held on April 11.

The priests and the Lord Rama temple EO Sivaji inviting Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for Coronation programme at Rajbhavan, Hyderabad on Saturday



The both main events will be conducted during the Bramothsavalu of Lord Rama temple at Mithila Stadium on 10th and 11th. It is an old tradition to invite the Chief Minister and Governor every year for the main events in Bramothsavalu. As part of old tradition the Chief Minister will attend celestial wedding programme and offer silk clothes and Talambralu. The Governor will attend the Coronation programme and offer silk clothes.

