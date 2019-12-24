CM KCR greets people on Christmas
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended Christmas greetings to the people of Telangana.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended Christmas greetings to the people of Telangana.
In a message, the Chief Minister said the birthday of Lord Jesus, who taught us love and compassion, is celebrated worldwide with happiness and joy. He wanted people to celebrate Christmas amidst happiness and bliss.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
24 Dec 2019 2:55 PM GMT