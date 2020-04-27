CM KCR hoists party flag on 20th TRS formation day at Telangana Bhavan

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the party flag at Telangana marking the 20 years of TRS formation day. Before hoisting the flag, the chief minister offered garland to the statues of Telangana Thalli and professor Jayashankar.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Health minister Eatala Rajender, IT minister KT Rama Rao, MP K Keshavarao, former speaker Madhusudana Chary, Rythu Bandhu Samiti chief MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were present at the celebration.

The TRS 20th anniversary celebrations were planned on a grand manner but were decided to put it as low-key due to the lockdown. On Sunday, the Chief Minister directed the party cadre that the TRS formation day celebration would be minimal.

It is worth mentioning here that the party formation day celebrations were also put at minimal due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and greeted the party cadre on the TRS formation day.



