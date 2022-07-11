CM KCR holds review meeting on flood situations in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed the Ministers and all the elected representatives to take all preventive measures to safeguard the people in the wake of heavy rains and floods battering the State. He chaired a review meeting with the top officials at Pragati Bhavan to monitor the situation prevailing in the State.

The Chief Minister enquired about the flood situation in Godavari River and its tributaries as well as instructed the officials on immediate action to be taken in case of any untoward incidents. He stated that the State government was ready to face any situation.

He urged people residing in low-lying areas to cooperate with the officials and move to safer places wherever required. The officials were instructed to constantly monitor the flood levels in all water bodies including tanks, lakes, dams, and reservoirs in order to take necessary action. Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha member D Damodar Rao, MLC Kadiam Srihari, MLA Danam Nagender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, and other officials were present.

