CM KCR inaugurates presidential suites in Yadadri

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated the Presidential suites and VVIP cottages at the Yadadri hill shrine.

The presidential suites in the ground floor covers about 9849 sq ft space, while the area in the first floor covers 5656 square feet area. And 14 VVIP cottages and main suite were also constructed in 13 acres at Chinna Konda. A view point to oversee the temple was also constructed at the hillock.

Endowments Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others were present.

After the inaugurational ceremony, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex at Bhongir and then TRS party office. In the evening, he will address a public gathering at Raigiri.