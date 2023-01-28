CM KCR insulted national flag: Raghunandan Rao

Yadagirigutta: Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been insulting the BJP, the Governor, the Raj Bhavan and the national flag.

On Friday, he attended a private function at Yadagirigutta. Later speaking to the media, he demanded that CM KCR should tender apologies to the people for not respecting the national flag. It is sad to say that Covid comes on the occasion of the grand celebration of Republic Day and Independence Day. The MLA said farmer suicides are happening every day in the State. He mocked KCR stating that the Chief Minister who cannot stop the farmers' suicides in his own state, how he can stop them in other States. The families of deceased farmers should be supported and the loan should be waived off, he underlined.