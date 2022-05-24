CM KCR least bothered about farmers of TS

Mulugu: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has concern for the farmers in other States is least bothered about their counterparts in Telangana, the AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that KCR on behalf of the Telangana government, handed out cheques of Rs 3 lakh to each of the families of the 712 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws, on Sunday.

Speaking at the Rachabanda programme at several villages under Mangapet mandal, she said that KCR who promised free seeds and fertilisers, and remunerative price to farmers' produce betrayed the farmers. Referring to the assurances announced under the Warangal Declaration, Seethakka said that Congress will waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh at one-go.

All the farmers including tenant farmers will get Rs 15,000 per annum under Rythu Bharosa, a financial assistance programme. This apart, the Congress will provide an assistance of Rs 12,000 per annum to farm labourers, she added.

A Rythu Commission will be established to eradicate the problems of the farmers. Measures will be taken to curb the spurious seed menace. The Congress assures to grant rights over land to those Adivasis practicing Podu, Seethakka said. She urged the people to end the incompetent rule of the BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State. She said that they will provide Indiramma houses to the poor if the Congress is voted to power. Senior leader Gummadi Somaiah, M Jayaram Reddy, Ch Raghu, Pujari Surender Babu and Ch Srinivas were among others present.