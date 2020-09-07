CM KCR praises Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy contributions during Telangana movement

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar adopted a condolence motion to mourn the death of TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy on the first day of the monsoon assembly session today.



Expressing condolences to the family of Dubbaka MLA, the CM said that he never thought of moving a condolence motion. "Ramalinga Reddy emerged as a great leader and left an imprint in the public heart as a modest leader. His death not only shocked the people of Dubbaka but also the entire state," said the Chief Minister.



Born in a farmer family, Ramalinga Reddy took part in the social issues since he was a student. He led several movements in the erstwhile Medak district and fought for the welfare of journalists, KCR said.



"Noticing his dedication, leadership qualities and credibility, the TRS party offered him MLA ticket during 2004 elections from Dommata assembly constituency. He emerged to victory and set his foot in assembly as a young leader," the CM asserted.



The Chief Minister went on to say that the Ramalinga Reddy had played a key role in attaining separate statehood and thought of giving away his MLA post for Telangana agitation. Reddy won with a huge majority in 2014 and 2018 elections.



It is known that Rama linga Reddy passed away on August 5 due to multiple health issues in Hyderabad.

