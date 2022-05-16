CM KCR puts women on top for safety, financial security: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha said on Monday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao puts women first when it comes to safety and financial security.

The TRS leader participated in a programme 'Call It Out Because It's Not OK' campaign in the city. Addressing the gathering, Kavitha said, "if pension has to be given to a couple, Telangana gives it to wife first. The double bedroom house allotment to a couple also takes place with the wife's name on property. The Telangana government believes in empowering women. Safety should be like air, and it shouldn't be something that women should have to ask for."

Kavitha said she was one of the few lucky women who have not directly faced gender bias in her career. "By being a woman in politics, there is a comfort level that women of the country feel when approaching her. "There is a need for more women in politics. The country's women will then feel more comfortable talking about their issues," she stressed.

The Telangana government is working with the NALSAR University for a law to deal with cyber harassment that women face. She said though there are laws to deal with cybercrime in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the government decided to bring in specific laws to make it easier to train citizens, the police and companies.

"Women in Telangana know where to go to get help. Even in rural areas, they know they can approach SHE Teams or the cybercrime department," she said, adding Hyderabad was one of the safest cities in the world now.