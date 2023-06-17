CM KCR sanctioned huge funds for Karimnagar development: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Karimnagar faced funds crunch in united AP government but now Chief Minister KCR has sanctioned Rs 350 crore for the district development, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Karimnagar is a favorite of the Chief Minister KCR, the minister said while taking part in Pattana Pragathi fete along with Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao as part of decennial celebration of Telangana State Formation organised by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation here on Friday.

Kamalakar said that he entered the political life as a municipal councillor, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation gave him a political life. The minister said he was indebted to the people of Karimnagar who elected me as MLA for 3 times and the Chief Minister made him a minister.

He asked public to compare how the city used to be in united Andhra and how it was now. After Telangana state created there were radical changes in terms of development. With people participation Karimnagar has developed so much and public want another term of KCR’s rule.

State Planning Commission Vice President Boyinpally Vinod Kumar said separate Telangana rule has entered the 10th year and hence celebrations were being conducted. Kamalakar’s study of engineering was very helpful for the development of Karimnagar.

Telangana state was achieved for development and the statehood movement was fought for water, funds and appointments. During the time of the government, Telangana funds were taken to Andhra region instead of spending in the region, he said. In 2014, we paid special attention to Karimnagar city. Political opponents were saying that when would Karimnagar become London. Even big cities were not formed in a day. It takes time, Vinod Kumar said.