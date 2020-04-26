CM KCR suggests a low-key celebration of TRS 20th anniversary

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested a low-key celebration of TRS foundation day i.e, on April 27, 2020. He extended greetings to the party cadre marking 20 years of the party foundation. KCR expressed satisfaction over the party achievements in these two decades including the formation of Telangana as a separate state.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, the Chief Minister will hoist the flag at Telangana Bhavan at 9.30 am on Monday in a low-key affair. Despite the 20th anniversary celebrations of TRS party are planned on a grand note, KCR suggested to make it as a low-key due to the lockdown.

In a statement issued, the Chief Minister directed all the party leaders to ensure that the celebrations are minimal. "All the leaders have to pay homage to the Telangana martyrs and hoist the party flag. Also, the party leaders must follow the lockdown norms prescribed by the Telangana government to contain coronavirus," the statement said.