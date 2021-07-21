CM KCR & Telangana Governor Extends Bakrid Greetings on the occasion of Bakrid

CM KCR and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended greetings to Muslim brethrens of the Telangana state, on the eve of Eid-Al-Adha.



CM KCR stated, one must always show mercy, compassion, sacrifice and patience towards others and this should be learned from Bakrid.

Bakrid, is a symbol of sacrifice, one must follow the message of peace as preached by the prophet,

Similarly, Governor Tamilsai Soundarajaan stated that, special occasion must bring peace, good health, joy and prosperity to everyone.

Bakrid symbolizes sacrifice as well as supreme devotion. Wishing them all a blissful Eid-ul-Adha, Soundararajan.