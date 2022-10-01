CM KCR: Telangana performing well in all sectors when compared with other States

Warangal: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao lashed out at Centre during his Warangal visit. CM KCR inaugurated Prathima Cancer Hospital in Warangal on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, CM KCR stated that Telangana's per capita income is more than Mumbai and added that the State stands number one in the nation in all sectors.

He further added that all the statements they passed during the Telangana movement are coming true now. He further alleged that the Centre didn't allot a single medical college to Telangana. CM KCR said that 12 medical colleges have been set up in the last eight years and will bring medical colleges to all 33 districts in the state soon.

CM KCR criticised that Union Ministers are visiting the State for the sake of political benefit and criticising him. He further added that the State is receiving awards at the national level. CM KCR said that development of the nation is in the hands of youngsters.