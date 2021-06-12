CM KCR to embark on surprise visits to panchayats, municipalities after June 19

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would take up surprise visit to Gram Panchayats and Municipalities after June 19 to ascertain the progress in the improvement of civic amenities under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragati programmes taken up the government recently.

Ahead of his visit, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with Additional Collectors and DPOs on June 13 to review the status of works in all panchayats and urban local bodies. He instructed the officials to prepare action plan to check the spread of communicable and seasonal diseases in the monsoon season. Another round of palle pragati and pattana pragati would also be launched soon, the CM said in a high level meeting conducted with the top officials of panchayat and municipal wings.

The CM instructed Municipal Directors and Panchayat Commissioners to visit the municipalities and panchayats and review the progress in the development programmes. The officials informed that the corona positive cases were on the decline. The positive cases have been reduced to 4.7 per cent and in North Telangana it was below one per cent only.