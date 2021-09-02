CM KCR to lay stone for party office in Delhi today

Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the party office, Telangana Bhavan, at Vasant Vihar in Delhi at noon on Thursday.

The CM reached Delhi in a special flight along with his family members. Some party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, also reached Delhi while some others are planning to leave for the national capital on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, who are already in Delhi, inspected the 1,300 sq yard land allotted to the party at Vasanth Vihar on Wednesday. The party has made arrangements for a meeting with the leaders at the site.

According to TRS leaders, the leaders, including MLAs who are in-charges of various mandals in the Huzurabad constituency, have been asked not to come to Delhi and focus on campaigning. "I am not going to Delhi. We are told to stay back in the constituency and take up campaign for candidate Gellu Srinivas," said a party MLA, who is in-charge of a mandal in the constituency.

The pink party leaders were upbeat, as they were going to have an office in the country's capital. They recalled how they rose from a sub-regional party to one having an office in Delhi. They stated that the CM would plunge into national politics and the party office in Delhi would help them. KTR, during a recent press conference had said the party office work was being launched, but he had no idea as to what would happen later.