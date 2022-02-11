CM KCR to rekindle T sentiment

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Jangaon on Friday. This will be the first public meeting after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in Parliament over the wrong procedure followed by the UPA government while bifurcating Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Modi's comments had raised political heat and had led to several protests across Telangana. The TRS MPs on Thursday moved a privilege motion in Parliament.

KCR, who has been silent on this issue so far, is expected to lash out at the Central government in general and Modi in particular for his comments on the formation of Telangana. The TRS party wants to rekindle the sentiment factor once again and keep it alive till the next elections.

KCR is visiting Jangaon on Friday to inaugurate the integrated collectorate and party office in the district. The party leaders have been calling Modi as 'Visha Guru, icon of partiality, illiterate'. TRS activists led by ministers have been holding demonstrations and protests across the State. Even NGOs and advocates affiliated to the pink party had burnt the effigies of Modi and participated in protests.

The TRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads in the State for the past few months. KCR is likely to list out the unfulfilled promises of the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 and take on the Centre for its failure to help the new-born state. He would also refer to the delay in settling the water disputes between the two Telugu states and its failure to stop AP from going ahead with "illegal irrigation projects."

He is likely to blame the Centre "for ignoring the interest of the state," since Modi was against bifurcation. Meanwhile, anticipating protests by BJP leaders on Friday and possible attempts to disturb the CM's visit to Jangaon and public meeting, police has taken some local BJP leaders into custody.