CM KCR to review on non-agricultural lands registration tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be reviewing the registration process of non-agricultural lands tomorrow at 11 am in Pragati Bhavan. In the meeting, the Chief Minister will discuss the commencement of non-agricultural lands registration process.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, officials of revenue and registration department will be present in the meeting. The Chief Minister has decided to start the registration of non-agricultural lands through Dharani Portal soon.

Dharani Portal was launched on October 29, the portal will provide a one-stop solution to the ownership records of all the properties including land registration, mutation and other services. Under the new Revenue Act, tahsildars have been given powers to register the agricultural lands and Sub-Registrars will handle the registration of non-agricultural lands and other properties.