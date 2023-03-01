  • Menu
CM KCR to take part in Brahmotsavams in Kamareddy

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao
 Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao

Highlights

  • The Chief Minister will leave Begumpet Airport on Wednesday at 10 am and reach Banswada at 10:40 am
  • The district administration has been asked to make necessary arrangements in the wake of the CM's visit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will visit the Kamareddy district on Wednesday. The CM will take part in Brahmotsavams being held at the Telangana Tirupati Devasthanam in Timmapur of Birkur mandal in the district.

The Chief Minister will leave Begumpet Airport on Wednesday at 10 am and reach Banswada at 10.40 am.

He will return to Hyderabad at 1:30 pm. The district administration has been asked to make necessary arrangements in the wake of the CM's visit.

