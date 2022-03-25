CM KCR to take part in Maha Kumbha Samprokshan at Yadadri temple on March 28

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on March 28 where he will part take in the 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' that is slated to be performed as a part of reopening of renovated temple complex.



Elaborate arrangements are being made by the officials for the conduct of 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana'. The vedic priests will be conducting 'Panchakundatmaka Sudarshana Yagam' in the 'Balalayam' on the occasion. Around 108 ruthviks will participate in the yagam, it is learned.

Heavy police security is also being deployed from Yadadri town to the hill shrine in the view of the Chief Minister's arrival. At the same time, arrangements are also being made to not to cause any inconvenience to the devotees. Devotees will be allowed on the hill shrine only after the completion of 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana''and other rituals on March 28 i.e. after 3 pm.

The 'Panchakundatmaka Sudarshana Yagam' will begin with swasthi vachan at 9 am conclude with purnahuti.