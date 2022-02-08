CM KCR to tour Bhongir on Feb 12

Bhongir: State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is reported to tour Bhongir district on February 12th.

As part of his visit, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Integrated Collectorate Building Complex and TRS district office in Bhongir. The CM will address a public meeting on the occasion

The district leadership is making necessary arrangements for public meeting with one lakh people near a hill located behind the Integrated Collectorate in Raigiri.

It is learnt that the inauguration of the Collectorate building ws to take place in December, 2021 but was postponed due to various reasons.

Keeping the visit of CM KCR in mind, Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has inspected Integrated Collectorate building , TRS district office and venue of public meeting and made several suggestions to the officials and the people's representatives.

Minister was accompanied by Government Whip Gongidi Sunita , DCCB chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy ,Bhongir, Tungaturti, Nakrekal MLAs P Shekharreddy, Gadri Kishore, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Kolupula Amarender, TRS district President Kancharla Rama Krishna Reddy.

Addressing the party cadre, Minister Jagadish Reddy called upon TRS leaders and cadre of Yadadri- Bhongir district to make CM KCR public meeting a grand success.

Speaking to the media, he said that rapid progressing witnessed in the State after Telangana was formed. Yadadri shrine is proof that CM KCR is giving high priority to the development of the Erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Government is giving priority to the drought prone Aler and Bhongir constituencies and doing a lot of development works for the past seven years, he said. District will witness further development with under the leadership of CM KCR, he added.