CM KCR to visit hailstorm-hit districts

BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to visit the districts affected by hailstorm on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to visit the districts affected by hailstorm on Tuesday or Wednesday. The CM has asked the concerned district ministers, the Chief Secretary and officials of Agriculture department to get details of damages caused by hailstorm.

KCR will examine the reports on Tuesday and take a decision on compensation to be given to the affected farmers. He will leave for a visit to the severely affecteddistricts.

