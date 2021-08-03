CM KCR to visit Vasalamarri tomorrow

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhongir district tomorrow. The CM will hold 'Grama Sabha' after a group lunch with the villagers.



On this occasion, the CM promised to visit Vasalamarri at least 20 times and said that he is visiting the village as assured. Earlier, the Chief Minister scheduled to visit Vasalamarri on June 9 but was postponed.

Besides touring in the village, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with 130 people at Rythu Vedika. In the view of the Chief Minister's meeting, the district authorities are making arrangements in the village.