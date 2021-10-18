CM KCR to visit Yadadri temple tomorrow

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting Yadradri temple tomorrow. He will proceed from Hyderabad to Yadadri at 11.30 am to review the renovation works of the Yadadri temple.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister is said to be announcing the reopening dates of the temple.

The temple inaugural dates have already been taken out by the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy following which, the Chief Minister scheduled his visit to the temple to inspect the works and then announce the dates.

It is learned that the CM would also announce the dates of Maha Sudarshana Yagam which will be held on the occasion of temple reopening.