CM KCR trying to suppress movements with police power: BJP

Karimnagar: BJP city unit president Bethi Mahendar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was trying to suppress the movements using police power and demanded the government to pass a resolution in the ongoing Assembly session about celebration of Liberation Day officially.



Following the call given by the BJP State Committee, when the BJP leaders were preparing to go to Hyderabad to lay seize the Assembly, the police officials put them under house arrest and later shifted them to nearby police stations in Karimnagar city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahendar Reddy alleged that the CM is bending in front of the descendants of Nizam kings, Owaisi brothers, and trying to hurt the feelings of majority people living in Telangana by neglecting the sacrifices done by Telangana Martyrs. When the State governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra will celebrate Liberation Day in their respective districts officially, why CM KCR is not observing the same here in Telangana region, he questioned.

Mahendar Reddy demanded the government to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day and include the sacrifices done by the Telangana Martyrs into school syllabus.

He also demanded that the government should put a stop to corporate hospitals that are robbing patients and to include corona treatment under Aarogyasri scheme.

Police arrested BJP leaders Dr P Pavan Kumar, T Mohan, A Prakash, G Ramesh, A Raji Reddy, D Kalyan, A Rajesh, Ch Anand, A Srinivas, Sriramulu, Srikanth, K Rajesham, K Anil and N Rajul Reddy along with 30 others and sent them to Three town police station.