CM KCR urges Modi to allow West Bengal to produce gunny bags

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume manufacturing of gunny bags in West Bengal to avoid shortage of bags used to stock food grains in Telangana.

Chandrashekar Rao spoke to the Prime Minister on phone and explained him the farmers' woes on shifting the harvest to the stock points from the fields in the Rabi season after the total lockdown.

He requested Modi to permit gunny bag manufacturing units to resume production and also transport to Telangana from Bengal by special trains. The State requires nearly 20 crore gunny bags.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reviewed arrangements being made for the procurement of paddy from farmers from this month.

All the Agriculture Department officials were asked to start issuing coupons to the farmers for procurement in a scheduled manner.