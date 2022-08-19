CM KCR's graph will fall further after Munugode by-polls: Vivek

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader Vivek Venkataswamy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's graph would deteriorate further after the forthcoming Munugode by-election.

Speaking to media persons in Munugode on Friday, Vivek said that CM KCR remembers a constituency only when the by-election comes. However, he said KCR completely forgets the people after winning the election.

He alleged that the Kalvakuntla family was earning lakhs of crores through commissions. He said there was massive corruption in the name of the Kaleshwaram project. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat himself pointed out huge irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project. He said that Telangana had been held hostage by the KCR family and the situation would change after BJP comes to power in the next elections.

Vivek expressed confidence that there would be a huge change in political circumstances in Telangana after Amit Shah's public meeting on August 21. He said that the BJP would win the Munugode by-elections with a huge majority.